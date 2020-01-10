Home

Lee Ann Clarke Avon Park, Fl - The relatives and friends of Lee Ann Clarke are invited to attend her memorial service on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 PM. Inurnment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:30 PM until time of the service. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
