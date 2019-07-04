Lee Armand Thorpe Daniel Island - Lee Armand Thorpe, 71, retired President of Thorpe-Smith, Inc. , passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 25th. Lee was born on July 11th, 1947 to Mary Highsmith Thorpe and Clifford Armand Thorpe in Falls Church, VA. He grew up in the Northern Virginia area and graduated from Belmont Abbey College, in Belmont, NC. He worked for the family survey and engineering firm, Thorpe-Smith, Inc., from age 14 until he retired as President. On July 11th, 1970, he married Ruth Adrienne Ellery Adams, of Chester, S.C. They worked and lived in Fairfax, V.A. for 37 years. They returned to their Southern roots, retiring to the Charleston area in 2007 and moving to the Daniel Island community. Lee enjoyed a myriad of hobbies, in particular he was very passionate about appreciating and creating all types of art. He loved to: paint, write, capture nature via black and white photography and sculpt. He also loved the water, he enjoyed boating and fishing. His love of the water is what drew him to retire in the D.I. Area. Mr. Thorpe is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Daniel Island; their daughter, Alicia Megan Thorpe LaLone, of Charlotte, N.C.; his sister, Jan Thorpe Shawen, her husband Dr. E.M. Shawen of Chattanooga, T.N.; niece Elizabeth Shawen Underwood, her husband Derek Underwood; and nephew Eddie Thorpe Shawen. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held to honor Lee on Sunday, July 14th at the Daniel Island Club (600 Island Park Drive, D.I., SC) from 1-3pm. Arrangements by: J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In memory of Lee, the family suggests donations could be made to: , SC chapter: alz.org/sc and to one of his lifelong favorite places to enjoy: The Smithsonian Institute: giving.si.edu. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting website at: www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019