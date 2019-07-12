Lee Armand Thorpe Daniel Island - The relatives and friends of Lee Armand Thorpe are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony to honor Lee on Sunday, July 14th at the Daniel Island Club (600 Island Park Drive, D.I., SC) from 1-3pm. Arrangements by: J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In memory of Lee, the family suggests donations could be made to: , SC chapter: alz.org/sc and to one of his lifelong favorite places to enjoy: The Smithsonian Institute: giving.si.edu. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting website at: www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 13, 2019