Lee Armand Thorpe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Armand Thorpe.
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lee Armand Thorpe Daniel Island - The relatives and friends of Lee Armand Thorpe are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony to honor Lee on Sunday, July 14th at the Daniel Island Club (600 Island Park Drive, D.I., SC) from 1-3pm. Arrangements by: J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In memory of Lee, the family suggests donations could be made to: , SC chapter: alz.org/sc and to one of his lifelong favorite places to enjoy: The Smithsonian Institute: giving.si.edu. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting website at: www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 13, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.