Lee Cantley Farmer ORANGEBURG SC - Lee Cantley Farmer was received by a welcoming and admiring Host into the Church Triumphant at 3:00 pm, Thursday afternoon, September 3rd, 2020, earth time. Graveside Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Providence United Methodist Church, Holly Hill, SC. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All worshipers will be required to wear masks. Born on June 16, 1932, in the Bloomingvale Community of Williamsburg County, SC, she was the last survivor of eight children in the family of Ravenell Dupre Cantley and Minnie Grier Williams Cantley. In the little Elim United Methodist Church where her father and mother first met, Lee first saw and captured the heart and soul of the Reverend Zach Farmer. They went out together on their first date on July 28, 1962. Four months later, on November 23rd, the two became "one flesh" in Holy Matrimony. They began their life journey together in the old Methodist parsonage at Jamestown in the Hellhole Swamp Region of Berkeley County. There their only child was born: Mary F. Branham (John), presently residing in Sevierville, TN. Together they served 26 churches until retirement in 2001. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Mrs. Frankie Dantzler, 2988 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142. Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
