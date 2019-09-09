Lee Henry Baker Charleston - Lee Henry Baker, widower of Carolyn Pitz Baker, died on September 8, 2019, as a resident of the Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community in Charleston, SC. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, a retired senior executive of the Department of the Navy, and a retired financial management consultant. Mr. Baker was born on January 21, 1922, in Buchanan County, MO, and grew up in Burlington, IA. He joined the Navy in January 1942, and spent the WW II years primarily in the Pacific, serving on two aircraft carriers and a submarine chaser. After the war, he graduated from Grinnell College in Iowa, and completed graduate work in Public Administration at the Maxwell School of Syracuse University. In March 1950, he married Carolyn Jean Pitz, and the couple lived in Northern Virginia for almost 50 years. Mr. Baker worked in the Pentagon for thirty years, serving jointly in the Offices of the Chief of Naval Operations and the Comptroller of the Navy, retiring in 1981 as Associate Director for Finance of the Navy Budget Office. He then worked another sixteen years as a self-employed financial management consultant to the Appropriations Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives and to the Navy Office of Special Projects, retiring again in 1997. The Bakers moved into the Bishop Gadsden Community in April 1999. While there, he spent fifteen years as an active volunteer on the museum aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriot's Point. He was predeceased by a son, Russell, in 1959, his sister, Laura, in 2001, and his wife, Carolyn, in 2013. Survivors include six children: Charles Baker of Washington, D.C., Virginia Mayhew of Cabot, AR, Margaret Childress of Portland, OR, Elizabeth Decker of Catonsville, MD, Frederick Baker of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Frances Clarke of Fairfax Station, VA; also nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a half-brother, Willis Baker of Cary, NC, and a half-sister, Rosemarie Crabtree of Seattle, WA. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019