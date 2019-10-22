Lee Jailor

Lee Jailor N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Oct 18, 2019, Mr Lee Vernon "Toots" Jailor. His relatives and friends, those of his son; Lee Vernon Jailor, III, his former wife; Mary L. West, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his home-going services on Thurs, Oct 24, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 1900 Baker St @ Dakota Ave, North Chas, SC, Rev Larry Stevens, Pastor. Mr Jailor will repose this evening in the chapel 6:00 - 8:00 PM for viewing. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019
