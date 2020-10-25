1/
Lee McCall Steckel
1980 - 2020
Lee McCall Steckel Johns Island - Lee McCall Steckel, 40, of Johns Island, South Carolina, wife of James Ezra Manning, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 22, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, South Carolina. Due to COVID protocol, the number of attendees is limited to 30 at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing Lee was born July 26, 1980 in Charleston, South Carolina. Lee was creative and artistic. She loved her puppy, Sparky and was greatly loved by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, James E. Manning, her mother and father, Terrance Lee and Marcia Lynne Steckel; two sisters, Sybil Tumminia (Phillip) and Kylie Jeffords (Teddy), two step-children, Jennifer and Amanda Manning along with grandchildren and nephews. Memorials may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 25, 2020
I just wanted you all to know how very sorry I am - this is something that no parent should have to go through. I love you all very much. Fly high, Lee...you are loved so very well and you leave a hole behind you that will never be filled.

Sending lots of love and prayers to all of you.
Judy Hutt Thomas
Family
October 25, 2020
Dear Marcia, I am so sorry for you and your family. Your pain must be unbearable. You will be in my prayers. May you find comfort in the Lord's redeeming love.
Love, Pam
Pam Nelson
Friend
