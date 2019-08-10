Legrand Matthews

Service Information
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC
29829
(803)-593-8778
Obituary
Mr. Legrand Matthews Summerville - Mr. Legrand Matthews, 83, husband of the late Mrs. Claudia Yarborough Matthews, entered into rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be 11:30, Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Summerville Family Worship Center,407 N. Magnolia Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary and to leave a note of condolence for the Matthews family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019
