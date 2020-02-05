|
|
Leigh Johnson Snelgrove N. Charleston - Leigh Johnson Snelgrove, 31, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home after a recent diagnosis of glioblastoma. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Academic Magnet High School, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Leigh was born January 10, 1989 in Aiken, South Carolina, daughter of Von Pope Snelgrove and Vicki Ruby Johnson Snelgrove. She grew up in Aiken and was a graduate of Aiken High School. She graduated with a BA in Biology and German from Wofford College in 2011 and subsequently attained a M.A.T. from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with honors. Leigh was an AP Biology & Honors teacher. She taught at White Knoll High School, A.C. Flora High School and last taught at the Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston. Leigh inspired her students, their parents and her fellow teachers and everyone who entered her classroom. She made a difference & touched so many in a positive manner. Leigh's kindness was unsurpassed. Even her doctors recognized her science knowledge and talked with her in their language. Leigh is survived by her parents, her sister, Beverly Snelgrove, her grandmother, Doris Johnson; uncles, Todd Johnson, Brad Johnson and Keith Snelgrove; aunts, Paige Johnson, Risse Snelgrove and Susie Johnson; cousins, Gray Johnson, Stuart Johnson, Scott Johnson, Kristin Snelgrove, Jana Snelgrove and Cherie Schooley. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, B. Henderson Johnson, Jr. and VonLeigh O. Snelgrove and her grandmother, Anne P. Snelgrove and uncle, Barry H. Johnson. Leigh is also survived by amazing and supportive friends - #teamleigh. Memorials may be made to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL, 60631 or Academic Magnet High School, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020