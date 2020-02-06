|
|
Leigh Johnson Snelgrove N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Leigh Johnson Snelgrove are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Academic Magnet High School, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Memorials may be made to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL, 60631 or Academic Magnet High School, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020