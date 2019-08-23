Leigh McMillan CHARLESTON - Leigh McMillan, 50, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born on Monday, October 28, 1968 in Charleston South Carolina to Carol Bellamy and the late Tommy McMillan. Leigh attended James Island High School in James Island, South Carolina. For many years she worked in retail. Leigh was an avid NASCAR fan. Leigh had a huge heart. Her family will remember her as a wonderful devoted mother and a loving sister. Besides her father Leigh is preceded in death by her ex husband Bobby Peyser. She is survived by her children Alexis bloodworth, Thomas Bloodworth, Melody Peyser and Zachary Haase, and her mother Carol Bellamy. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Simplicity Lowcountry Cemation and Burial Services. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019