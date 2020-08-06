Leila B. Anderson Charleston - Leila B. Anderson, 84, of Charleston, SC, widow of the late Reverend William Francis Anderson, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Leila was born November 4, 1935 in Memphis, TN, a daughter of the late William Allen Bouknight and the late Artelia Ballard Bouknight. She is survived by her son, William A. Anderson (Amy) of Roanoke, VA and her daughter, Sarah Lyn Coon (Blaine) of Charleston, SC; her step-sons, James T. Anderson, Steve Anderson (Sharon), Gary Anderson, and her step-daughter, Linda McDevitt (John), her step-daughter-in-law, Barbara Anderson; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Alice Frances Anderson, her step-son, William Anderson Jr., and her step-daughter-in-law, Debbie Anderson. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., .Charleston, SC 29407 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
