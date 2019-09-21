Leizanna Hart N. Charleston - Mrs. Leizanna Hart of North Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 20, 2019. Mrs. Hart was the wife of the late Mr. Willie Hart, Sr.; the mother of Mr. Samuel Hart, Sr., Mr. Willie (Burnice) Hart, Jr., Mrs. Shirley (Isaiah) Harper, Mrs. Jocelyn (Daniel) Hart Hamilton; the grandmother of 110 grandchildren , great-grands and great-great- grands. Mrs. Hart was 105 years old. The funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional services provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, LLC 1852 E. Montagu Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019