Leizanna Hart N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Leizanna Hart, 105, of N. Charleston, SC and those of her husband, the late Mr. Willie Hart, Sr.; those of her children, Mr. Samuel Hart, Sr., Mr. Willie (Bernice) Hart, Jr., Mrs. Shirley (Isaiah) Harper, Mrs. Jocelyn (Daniel) Hart Hamilton; those of her parents, the late Tom & Lucille Frederick; and those of her siblings, Cornelius (Valinda) Frederick and Geneva F. Washington; those of her 110 grandchildren, great-grands and great-great-grands are invited to attend her home going on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00AM at Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. Mrs Hart will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a Wake Service. The family will receive friends from 7:00PM - 8:00PM. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019