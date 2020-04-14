|
Lela Bell Sparkman Goodwin LADSON - Mrs. Lela Bell Sparkman Goodwin, 82, of Ladson, South Carolina, wife of the late Mr. Elijah Goodwin, Sr., entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. She is survived by her loving children: Lisa Goodwin, Elijah Goodwin, Jr. and Jerome Goodwin (Alice); grandchildren: Devon Goodwin, Raven Broadwater, Ryan Goodwin, Rayvon Goodwin and Jada Goodwin; siblings: Neila Walls, Etta Baker, Almarie Headricks, Sara Nesbit and Kenneth Sparkman and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. Elijah Sparkman, Sr. and Sarah Gaillard Sparkman; siblings: Louwiser Macon, Elijah Sparkman, Jr., Rosa Belle Hart (Twin Sister), Arnold Sparkman, Isaac Sparkman and Earl Sparkman. Family and friends may visit at 9255 Blue House Rd., Apt. 3310, Ladson, SC 29456. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to Lisa Goodwin or Elijah Goodwin. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 15, 2020