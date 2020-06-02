Lelia McCarley
Lelia McCarley Ladson - Mrs. Lelia M. McCarley entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Residence: 3785 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456. The relatives of Mrs. Leila M. McCarley will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Mrs. McCarley is the widow of Mr. Melvin McCarley, Sr.; the mother of Mr. Rodney Hutchinson (Pamela), Ms. Shara McCarley, Mr. McCarley, Jr. (Jaime), and Mrs. Michelle McCarley Millard; the grandmother of 13 grandchildren amd 7 great-grandchildren; the sister of Ms. Thelma Brown, Ms. Carol Bankston, Rev. Brenda Thornhill, Ms. Terry Ford, Ms. Trudy Brown, Ms. Karen Hutchinson and Mr. Ronald Hutchinson. She was 75 years old and a Retired Nurse. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
