Lelia McCarley Ladson - Mrs. Lelia M. McCarley entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Residence: 3785 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456. The relatives of Mrs. Leila M. McCarley will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Mrs. McCarley is the widow of Mr. Melvin McCarley, Sr.; the mother of Mr. Rodney Hutchinson (Pamela), Ms. Shara McCarley, Mr. McCarley, Jr. (Jaime), and Mrs. Michelle McCarley Millard; the grandmother of 13 grandchildren amd 7 great-grandchildren; the sister of Ms. Thelma Brown, Ms. Carol Bankston, Rev. Brenda Thornhill, Ms. Terry Ford, Ms. Trudy Brown, Ms. Karen Hutchinson and Mr. Ronald Hutchinson. She was 75 years old and a Retired Nurse.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.