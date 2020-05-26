YOUR MOM SEEM LIKE SHE WAS AN AMAZING LADY! YOU WERE TRULY BLESSED! SHE HAS TOUCHED A LOT OF LIVES! I KNOW YOU WILL MISS HER. JUST REMEMBER THAT SHE IS HOME NOW AND THAT HEAVEN JUST GOT A LITTLE SWEETER. WE WILL BE KEEPING THE FAMILY IN OUR PRAYERS.

DIANNE KNIGHT KNIGHT