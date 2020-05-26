Lelia Oates "Ootsie" Darby
1927 - 2020
Lelia Oates "Ootsie" Darby Mt. Pleasant - Lelia Oates "Ootsie" Darby, 93, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Luther O. "Bud" Darby entered into eternal rest Monday, May 25, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Ootsie was born March 27, 1927 in York County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Jake Oates and the late Isabel Jackson Oates. She was a graduate of Erskine College and received her Master's degree from The Citadel. Her teaching career began in Winnsboro, South Carolina where she met her future husband. In 1949, "Ootsie" became Mrs. L.O. Darby. The couple moved to Charleston where "Bud" went to the Citadel as a veteran and majored in engineering while "Ootsie" worked as a school secretary for Bethel Methodist Church. Her first teaching job was in Mount Pleasant under Mamie P. Whitesides. She taught in Fairfax and Brunson, South Carolina when her husband was transferred there. Soon however they returned to Mount Pleasant to stay. Mrs. L.O. "Ootsie" Darby was a favorite teacher you would remember. She was an inspiration for the thousands of young people fortunate enough to be in her classroom during the 36 years she devoted to her profession. Mrs. L.O. Darby was the Girl Scout Neighborhood Chairman for the Savannah River Girl Scout Council. Mrs. Darby was selected by the Fort Sumter Business and Professional Women's Club as East Cooper Teacher of the year in 1967. Teaching was not the only field in which "Ootsie" Darby has been Successful. She co-authored a series of supplementary readers with Mrs. M. L. Causey, called "South Carolina Indians and was followed by "A Guide Book to South Carolina". If teaching, writing, tutoring, working in the Sunday School of Hibben United Methodist Church and serving on the executive board of Mamie Whiteside PTA were not enough to keep her busy, "Ootsie" and her husband Bud Darby were the proud parents of a son, Jack. She was a beloved teacher by students and parents. Lelia "Ootsie" Darby became the 95th inductee to the Charleston Federation of Women's Club Hall of Fame. She taught school for over 36 years. She was an active member of the Bayview Acres Civic Club for over 40 years and Delta Kappa Gamma teacher's Sorority. She was a faithful member of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church and involved in many senior activities. "Ootsie" retired as a teacher after 36 years from James B. Edwards Elementary School. She was considered an "Educator Extraordinaire". She is survived by son, John "Jack" Jackson Darby and her daughter-in-law, Amy, of Loganville, GA and grandson, Joshua Pendley Darby of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Monroe Jackson Oates and Grady Rembert Oates. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to James B. Edwards Elementary School, 855 Kolnitz Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Ootsie was truly one of kind. She will be missed dearly.
Frank & Roxanne RICCIO
Family Friend
May 26, 2020
Ootsie was always a much respected pillar of our neighborhood. She took great pride in her yard, gardens, and Christmas decorations --- and they were beautiful. I'll always remember the grand times we had at the BayView Civic Club Christmas parties that she hosted at her home. Happy times and great memories I'll never forget..
Fran Best
May 26, 2020
I was blessed to be one of Ootsie's students in the 60s and remember her fondly.
She was an excellent teacher and was highly respected by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She touched many lives, especially mine. God rest her sweet soul.
Robbie Freeman
Student
May 26, 2020
YOUR MOM SEEM LIKE SHE WAS AN AMAZING LADY! YOU WERE TRULY BLESSED! SHE HAS TOUCHED A LOT OF LIVES! I KNOW YOU WILL MISS HER. JUST REMEMBER THAT SHE IS HOME NOW AND THAT HEAVEN JUST GOT A LITTLE SWEETER. WE WILL BE KEEPING THE FAMILY IN OUR PRAYERS.
DIANNE KNIGHT KNIGHT
May 26, 2020
Ms. Ootsie was our neighbor for many years. She was a very special lady and will be missed.
Beverly Utz
Neighbor
May 26, 2020
Please accept condolences on behalf of the Dye family
Chris Dye
Friend
May 26, 2020
God Bless the Family
Keith Wallace
Friend
