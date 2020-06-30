Lennette H. Porter Goose Creek - Lennette H. Porter, 93, of Goose Creek, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the West Ashley community of Charleston, surrounded by her family. Born on August 31, 1926, in Charleston, Lennette was a daughter of the late, Thomas B. Hay and Louise L. Hay Guerry. Lennette was a lifelong resident of the Low Country of South Carolina. She was a member of Wando Woods Baptist Church in North Charleston and she was also a past worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Charleston Chapter 56. She was a retired supervisor with 50 years of service with Hunter Manufacturing in Hanahan. Lennette is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ray Porter and her grandson, David C. Knesek, Jr. Lennette is survived by her sister, Annette Cottingham of Charleston; her daughter, Paulette Dunham and her husband, Paul, of Goose Creek; her son, Tommy Porter and his wife, Bobbie, of Georgia; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of members of her extended family. The family wishes to thank granddaughter, Tammy Hinson, and great-granddaughter, Erynn Lynne Knesek, for the Love and Care of their Nana during her final months of life. A service to remember and honor Lennette's life will be held at the Wando Woods Baptist Church once the church has reopened. The family will receive friends in the home of Paulette and Paul Dunham, 462 Gianna Lane, Goose Creek, South Carolina 29445, friends may visit whenever they would like. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.palmettocs.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, (843) 722-2555. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.