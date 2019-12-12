Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Lennox Hinckson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lennox Hinckson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lennox Hinckson Obituary
Lennox Hinckson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Lennox Hinckson are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday. December 14, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion Holiness Church, 4601 W. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29418. Viewing will be held an hour before the service. Interment- Rattray Congregational Church Cemetery, Georgetown, Guyana. Mr. Hinckson leaves to cherish his memory with his devoted soulmate and companion, Teresa M. Mitchell; his children, Marcie Bagot, Shawn Stephens (Althea), Dwayne Maynard (Joanna), Shauna Hinckson, Sonia hinckson-Antoine (Geron), Latoya Hinckson- McPherson (Delbert); 22 grandchildren; siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lennox's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now