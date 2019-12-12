|
Lennox Hinckson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Lennox Hinckson are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday. December 14, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion Holiness Church, 4601 W. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29418. Viewing will be held an hour before the service. Interment- Rattray Congregational Church Cemetery, Georgetown, Guyana. Mr. Hinckson leaves to cherish his memory with his devoted soulmate and companion, Teresa M. Mitchell; his children, Marcie Bagot, Shawn Stephens (Althea), Dwayne Maynard (Joanna), Shauna Hinckson, Sonia hinckson-Antoine (Geron), Latoya Hinckson- McPherson (Delbert); 22 grandchildren; siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019