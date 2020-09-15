Lenora Cordray Austin Charleston - At the age of 64, went home to be with her Lord on September 11, 2020 at the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife, cherished mother, faithful sister, and dedicated friend, she was born Lenora Ann Cordray on July 6, 1956, the daughter of John (Johnnie) William Cordray and Lottie Clements Cordray. She was the youngest of four children. Lenora is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Edward Austin, and cherished daughter, Sarah Anne Austin. Lenora graduated from Summerville High School, Winthrop College with a B.S. in Spanish Education and Physical Education, and Florida State University with a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. She moved to Hilton Head to begin her teaching career and soon met the love of her life, Larry. After marrying, she and Larry moved to Edison, NJ where she continued to teach while Larry pursued his MBA at New York University; during this time of "starving student" and "starving teacher", they could only afford to get each other a pair of fingernail clippers for Christmas, a family tradition which continues to this day. Her beautiful blue eyes and bright smile would light up every room she entered. Her nature was always loving, and in spite of all her trials, she never would complain - unless we dared to interrupt The Andy Griffith Show or Jeopardy! As a devoted wife and mother, Lenora enjoyed spending time at family events and dinners. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing anything that couldn't be found in a store. As a follower of Christ, Lenora used her teaching skills to teach Sunday School and participate in Bible study at Sauldam Baptist Church, where she also served as the chair of the Church History Committee. While living in Tucson, AZ she served as a deacon at St. John on the Desert Presbyterian Church. Lenora was the widow of Larry Edward Austin and was preceded in death by her daughter Sarah Anne Austin and her parents, Johnnie and Lottie Cordray. She is survived by her son, William Lawrence Austin; her brother John W. Cordray, Jr. (Harriet); her sisters Marian Cordray and MaryLou Cordray; nephew John William Cordray III; as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. She will be sorely missed. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main St., Summerville, SC 29483. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Road, Ravenel, SC 29470 with internment at White Church Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse. James A. Dyal Funeral Home and the family require that facial coverings are used and social distancing is observed. The service will be recorded and streamed for those unable to attend. A reception will be held at a later date. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
