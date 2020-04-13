|
Lenora Hudson Keegan WALTERBORO - Mrs. Lenora Hudson Keegan, age 91, entered into rest Easter Sunday evening, April 12, 2020, at her home in Walterboro, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Amedisys Hospice. She was first married to the late Augustus U. Hudson and secondly to the late John A. Keegan. Born on April 23, 1928 in Ruffin, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Stephen Smyly and Phoebe Key Williams Smyly. She was a retired Inspector from CCX (JP Stevens), where she worked for 30 years. She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church in Ruffin. Surviving are: her son, Ronald M. Hudson and his wife Elizabeth of Ruffin; A daughter-in-law, Lynn Thomas Hudson of Ruffin; grandchildren, Tina H. Harvey and her husband Josh, Shane Hudson and his wife Allison, Kammeron Hudson and his wife Michelle, and Michael Hudson and his wife Emma; great- grandchildren, Hannah Haley, Shelby Haley, Hunter Hudson, Brantley Hudson, Connor Hudson, Spencer Hudson, Riley Hudson; stepsons, Bobby Keegan and Andy Keegan; stepgreat-grandchildren, Ashley DeLong and Lexie DeLong. She was preceded in death by a son, Larry L. Hudson; her brothers, Stephen Smyly, Marion Smyly, Gilbert Smyly, Gene Smyly, Clarence Smyly, English Smyly, Milo Smyly, Richard Smyly and James Burdett Smyly; sisters, Bessie Lee Hughes, Nell Babb, Phoebie Phillips, Helen Phillips, Marlene Strickland and Shirley Lawhorn; and her loving friends, Billy Sheffield and Charles Polk. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Saint Johns United Methodist Church, care of Mrs. Cherry Smyly, 987 Smyly Road, Ruffin, South Carolina 29475. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the Coronavirus, the family will hold a private graveside funeral service for Mrs. Lenora in Bethel United Methodist Churchyard on Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin where she will be interred next to her first husband, Augustus. The Reverend Cheri Griffith Yates officiating. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020