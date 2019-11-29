Lenora Johnston Branchville, SC - Mrs. Lenora "Nanny Chic" McAlhany Johnston, 91, widow of Hyotte M. Johnston, entered into eternal rest Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held 2 P.M. Sunday December 1, 2019 in the Beulah Baptist Church with Reverends Bob Frederick and Shelby Weeks officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Green, Brian Reeves, J.J. Lamb, Micheal Nelson, Karey McAlhany, Murphy Tollison, Kyle Lamb, and Charlie Lamb. Visitation will be 5 to 7 P.M. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Chic was born October 26, 1928 in Dorchester County to the late Watson Arant and Rena Berry McAlhany. A graduate of St. George High School class of 1945, she was a retired secretary for Dorchester County District 4 schools, and was the oldest member of Beulah Baptist Church. Nanny Chic, as she was affectionately called by the children, parents and workers at Curious Minds Day School, found great joy rocking babies in the nursery until her health no longer permitted. She was predeceased by a brother, Henry Thomas McAlhany and his wife Kay Frances Bridge McAlhany, a sister Katie McAlhany, and her son-in-law Tony Franklin. Surviving are 4 daughters: Faye Johnston and Kaye Johnston, of Santee; Lynn Franklin, of St. George and Susan (Tony) Green, Branchville. Grandchildren Andrew (Amy) Green, Ashley (J.J. Lamb) Green, Beth Franklin, Julianne (Brian) Reeves, and Carlie (Micheal) Nelson, great-grandchildren; Tyler and Mason Green and Ellis and Finn Reeves a brother, Bennie (Evelyn) McAlhany, Branchville and a number of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express thanks to Amedysis Hospice of Charleston for the loving care and support given to our family and to Wille Mae Bradley her loving caregiver. Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 5502 Wire Road, Branchville, SC 29432. Online condolences may be made at bryantfuneral.info. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019