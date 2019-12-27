|
|
Lenzy Russell Lewis Charleston - Lenzy Russell Lewis, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Annie Lucille "Lucy" Deas Lewis entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 25, 2019. His funeral service will be held graveside Monday, December 30, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Lenzy was born August 6, 1934 in McAlester, Oklahoma, son of the late Leon Lewis and Lottie Viola Hoffar Lewis. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired after 24 years of service. Following his USAF career, Lenzy worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He was a Mason and a member of the Omar Shrine Temple. Lenzy was a member of the and Pinecrest Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lucy; three daughters: Kathy Schnurr of Myrtle Beach, SC, Karan Lewis and Kimberly Lynn Lewis both of Charleston, SC; brothers and sisters; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Lenzy was predeceased by his daughter, Marilyn Kay Reardon. Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758532, Topeka, KS 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 28, 2019