Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenzy Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenzy Russell Lewis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenzy Russell Lewis Obituary
Lenzy Russell Lewis Charleston - Lenzy Russell Lewis, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Annie Lucille "Lucy" Deas Lewis entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 25, 2019. His funeral service will be held graveside Monday, December 30, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Lenzy was born August 6, 1934 in McAlester, Oklahoma, son of the late Leon Lewis and Lottie Viola Hoffar Lewis. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired after 24 years of service. Following his USAF career, Lenzy worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He was a Mason and a member of the Omar Shrine Temple. Lenzy was a member of the and Pinecrest Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lucy; three daughters: Kathy Schnurr of Myrtle Beach, SC, Karan Lewis and Kimberly Lynn Lewis both of Charleston, SC; brothers and sisters; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Lenzy was predeceased by his daughter, Marilyn Kay Reardon. Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758532, Topeka, KS 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenzy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -