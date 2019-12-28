Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenzy Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenzy Russell Lewis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenzy Russell Lewis Obituary
Lenzy Russell Lewis Charleston - The funeral service for Lenzy Russell Lewis will be held graveside Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758532, Topeka, KS 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenzy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -