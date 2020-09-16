Leo J. Washington Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leo J. Washington are invited to attend his Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Stem Point Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Washington is survived by his son, Theo Jeffery Woods; daughter, Tia Lukeya Woods; two grandchildren and one great-grandson; brothers, Steven Vincent Washington, Nathaniel Washington and Clyde Washington (Frances); sisters, Sharon Tanco-Johnson (David), Valerie Ferebee (Milton) and Evelyn Vanessa Williams (Edward); uncle, Abraham Richardson; aunts, Bertha Richardson and Carnetha Richardson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
