Leo Mayhew Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Leo Mayhew are all invited to attend a viewing held, Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. A Private Service will be held for IMMEDIATELY FAMILY ONLY. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com
