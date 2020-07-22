1/
Leo Mayhew
Leo Mayhew Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Leo Mayhew are all invited to attend a viewing held, Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. A Private Service will be held for IMMEDIATELY FAMILY ONLY. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
