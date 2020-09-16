Leola Coaxum Nesbitt Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Leola Alma Coaxum Nesbitt are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mitchell Cemetery, Mizzell Road, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Nesbitt is survived by her husband, Nathaniel Nesbitt two children, Levaniel Nesbitt (Margaret) and Natarsha Nesbitt (Wayne) bonus sons, Sydney Meggett (Cassandra) and Kenneth Singleton (Miriam) 13 grandchildren aunt, Ellen "Pheobie" Coaxum and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make an online donation to Hilarity for Charity (HFC) in memory of Leola Alma Nesbitt. Your tax-deductible donation can be made on HFC's website https://tinyurl.com/y643cgn8
. Be sure to check the box to dedicate your donation in her memory, Or, you can write a check payable to Hilarity for Charity and mail to Hilarity for Charity, c/o OLC, LLP, 9301 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 507, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. In the check's memo field, please indicate: "In memory of Leola Alma Nesbitt." Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
