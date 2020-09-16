1/1
Leola Coaxum Nesbitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leola Coaxum Nesbitt Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Leola Alma Coaxum Nesbitt are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mitchell Cemetery, Mizzell Road, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Nesbitt is survived by her husband, Nathaniel Nesbitt two children, Levaniel Nesbitt (Margaret) and Natarsha Nesbitt (Wayne) bonus sons, Sydney Meggett (Cassandra) and Kenneth Singleton (Miriam) 13 grandchildren aunt, Ellen "Pheobie" Coaxum and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make an online donation to Hilarity for Charity (HFC) in memory of Leola Alma Nesbitt. Your tax-deductible donation can be made on HFC's website https://tinyurl.com/y643cgn8. Be sure to check the box to dedicate your donation in her memory, Or, you can write a check payable to Hilarity for Charity and mail to Hilarity for Charity, c/o OLC, LLP, 9301 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 507, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. In the check's memo field, please indicate: "In memory of Leola Alma Nesbitt." Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved