Leola Gadsden CHARLESTON - Leola Gadsden, 77 of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday May 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Ms. Mary Lee Gadsden and the late Mr. Leon Cash Sr. She was raised by her paternal grandparents the late Mr. Oliver and Mrs. Louise Cash. She leaves to mourn her son Ty, a daughter-in-law, Shawn; three grandchildren: Mason, Sydney, and Aniya; stepmother;(3) sisters; (2) brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Final arrangements are entrusted to Fielding Home for Funerals 122 Logan Street, Charleston, South Carolina. Details for Home-Going services are forthcoming.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019