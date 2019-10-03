Leola Grant-Gadson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Leola Grant-Gadson are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 AM in Trueway Missionary Baptist Church, Royal Rd., Summerville, SC. Rev. Brian Hunt, Pastor; Interment will follow in Butler cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 3-8pm, with a gathering of family and friends at 7 PM. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019