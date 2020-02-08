Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for Leola Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leola R. Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leola R. Bennett Obituary
Leola R. Bennett Charleston - Mrs. Leola R. Bennett entered into eternal rest on Friday February 7, 2020. Residence: 1947 Hazelwood Drive Charleston SC 29407. Mrs Bennett is the wife of Mr Leroy Bennett. Mrs Bennett was retired, she was 86 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston SC 29403(843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now