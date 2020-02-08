|
|
Leola R. Bennett Charleston - Mrs. Leola R. Bennett entered into eternal rest on Friday February 7, 2020. Residence: 1947 Hazelwood Drive Charleston SC 29407. Mrs Bennett is the wife of Mr Leroy Bennett. Mrs Bennett was retired, she was 86 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston SC 29403(843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020