Leola R. Bennett PROGRESSIVE CHAPTER NO 310, Order of the Eastern Star and Rite of Adoption for the state of S.C. and Jurisdiction. You are requested to assemble for the Wake Service at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC, 29403 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM to pay your last Tribute of Respect to our deceased member, Leola R. Bennett, PM. Prince Hall Rite of Adoption O.E.S. All Chapters are invited to attend. By Order Of: Sis. Annabell Middleton-Buggs, WM Bro. Clyde Davis, 33deg. WP Sis. K. Vanessa Stewart, PM, Secty.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020