Leola R. Bennett Obituary
Leola R. Bennett Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Leola Bennett are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, February 13, 2020 11:00 AM at Jerusalem Baptist Church 684 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Bennett is survived by her husband, Mr. Leroy Bennett; her children, Mr. Everett Robinson (Jennifer), Ms. Jacqueline Graham, Ms. Misherald Laramore, Ms. Karen Bennett, Mrs. Gretchen Winston (McCurtis) and Mrs. Antionette Bennett-Brown (Kenneth); her brother, Mr. Robert L. Robinson (Geneva); close cousin, Mrs. Sarah Simmons; and her twenty-one grandchildren. Viewing for Mrs. Bennett will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends from 7:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston SC 29403(843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020
