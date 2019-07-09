Leola Skinner Duberry LINCOLNVILLE, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Leola Skinner Duberry, 100, of Lincolnville, SC whom entered into eternal rest on Friday morning, July 5, 2019 at her residence; those of her husband, the late Mr. Frank Duberry; those of her children; Mrs. Virginia Grant, Mrs. Shirley Aiken and the late Mr. Tommy Skinner are invited to attend her Home-Going Services on Thursday, July 11, 2019; 11:00AM at Bethel AME Church, Summerville, SC; Interment: Hill Crest Cemetery, Summerville, SC; viewing and visitation will be this evening from 6:00pm-7:00pm at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 10, 2019