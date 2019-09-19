Leola Washington Wright MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Mrs. Leola Washington Wright, those of her husband Mr. Joseph Wright, their children, Joseph (Priscilla) Washington, Sr., Charles Wright, Terrian (Alexis) Wright, Laura (Jerome) Simmons, Laura (Robert) Simmons and Gail Wright, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Rosalie Coaxum and Alma Washington, nieces, and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Greater Goodwill A.M.E. Church, 2818 Hwy 17 North Mount Pleasant, SC, interment Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
