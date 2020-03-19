|
Leon Rudd, Jr. Ridgeville, SC - Leon Rudd, Jr., 81, of Ridgeville, husband of the late Mary Ellen Rudd, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at NCH in Charleston. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Leon was born on August 14, 1938 in Summerville, SC, son of the late Leon, Sr. and Leila Mae Rudd. He served in the US Army. Leon retired from the Navy shipyard. He loved hunting, fishing and drinking. Most of all he loved playing with his great- grandchildren. Survivors include: daughter, Angela Denise Ford (Freddie) of Johns Island; three grandchildren: Samantha Louise Ford of Edisto Beach, Clifton Fredrick Ford (Lisa) of Ridgeville, and Bradley Lane Rudd of Johns Island; three great-grandchildren: Peyton Allen Davis, Kaylee Elizabeth Ford, and Emerald Marie Ford; and three siblings: Jono Rudd (Brenda) of Moncks Corner, James Allen Rudd (Maxine) of Ridgeville, and Patsy Murray (Jack) of Ridgeville. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by great-grandson, Brantley Lane Rudd. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020