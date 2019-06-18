Leon (Lonnie) Scott, III Charleston - Scott, Leon E. III, (Lonnie), 58, of Charleston, SC , peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Prisma (Palmetto) Health Hospital in Columbia, SC. He is survived by his two sons, Antonio Stanton and Terrance Stanton both of Charleston, SC; five sisters, Bernita Teasley (Dexton) of Snellville, GA, Isabell Gadsden (Charles) of Charleston, SC, Cheryl Owensby (Terrell), Patricia Green, and Curtissa Foster (William); one brother, David Foster all of Columbus, OH; one uncle, George E. Scott (Dorothy) of Charleston, SC; two aunts, Apostle Willette Scott Ash of Charleston, SC and Sandra Gibson of Sumter, SC; one grand-aunt, Ruth Scott of Jacksonville, FL; host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Memorial Services will be officiated by Apostle Willette Scott Ash at Voice of Praise, 249 St. Phillip St., Charleston, SC, Host Pastors, Kenneth and Robin Edmondson on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Service entrusted to the Professional Care of Scott's Mortuary, Inc., 1366 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019