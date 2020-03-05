Home

Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-8761
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
75 America Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Samaritan Baptist Church
14798 Bennetts Point Road
Green Pond, SC
View Map
Leon "Boss Man" Smalls


1930 - 2020
Leon "Boss Man" Smalls Obituary
Leon "Boss Man" Smalls CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leon "Boss Man" Smalls, 89, of Charleston,SC, are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Samaritan Baptist Church, 14798 Bennetts Point Road, Green Pond, SC 29446. Interment will be in Church Cemetery directed by SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Phone 843-744-8761. Leroy Rivers, Manager; Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. There will be a viewing on this Friday, March 6, from 6:30-8PM at Friendship Baptist Church, 75 America Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Leon is survived by daughters; Carolyn Smalls (Augusta, GA), Jacqueline Rembert (Syracuse, NY), Rosalind Smalls (Richmond, VA) and Vergie Brown (Bennetts Point, SC); 4 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and loving friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
