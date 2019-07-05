Leona Rampersant Summerville - On July 4, 2019, Ms. Leona F. Rampersant was called from labor to reward. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Rampersant and the late Thomas Gonzales. Ms. Rampersant leaves to cherish her memories, her children; Jawanna Goodwin, Terrence Rampersant, Terrence Rampersant, Corey Hallett and Jayanna Pope, her grandchildren; Chase Goodwin and Jewel Pope, her brother; Billy Simmons, other relatives and friends. She resided in Summerville, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 6, 2019