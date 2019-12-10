|
Leona "Tina" Smith Summerville - Leona Tina Smith, 88, of Summerville, widow of Thomas Robertson Smith, Jr., passed away on Monday morning, December 9, 2019. The visitation will be held Thursday evening, December 12, 2019, in Parks Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o'clock. The funeral service will be held Friday afternoon, December 13, 2019, in Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in Summerville Cemetery Mausoleum. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607, or Charleston Fisher House 150 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401 or . Tina was born on February 7, 1931, in Vandergrift, PA, a daughter of the late Joseph Ralph Valentino and Elizabeth Tissuer Valentino. Tina was a Nurse Anesthetist, retiring at the age of 80. She participated in medical mission trips to Honduras. She loved to bake and cook. Tina is survived by her daughters, Cindy Abbott (Bill) and Cherylee "Cheryl" Smith (John Hatcher) both of Summerville; granddaughter Elizabeth "Libby" Abbott. Tina is predeceased by her husband Thomas R. Smith, Jr., three brothers, and one sister. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019