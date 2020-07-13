Leonard Bradt N. Charleston - Leonard Bradt, age 73, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Leonard was born August 31, 1946. Predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Mary Bradt and brother, Ron Bradt. Survived by his wife, Ann P. Bradt; sisters, Kathie Ryan, Barb Lane, Norma Baisch; stepdaughter, Robin Bingham (Dale); step-sons, James Antley (Denise) and Steve Antley (Cindy); nine step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Leonard enjoyed spending time with his family, loved fishing and the great outdoors, especially the beauty of mountain landscapes. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 2 pm until 3 pm with a Life Well Celebrated Service at 3 pm in the Carolina Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com
