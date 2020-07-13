1/1
Leonard Bradt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Bradt N. Charleston - Leonard Bradt, age 73, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Leonard was born August 31, 1946. Predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Mary Bradt and brother, Ron Bradt. Survived by his wife, Ann P. Bradt; sisters, Kathie Ryan, Barb Lane, Norma Baisch; stepdaughter, Robin Bingham (Dale); step-sons, James Antley (Denise) and Steve Antley (Cindy); nine step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Leonard enjoyed spending time with his family, loved fishing and the great outdoors, especially the beauty of mountain landscapes. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 2 pm until 3 pm with a Life Well Celebrated Service at 3 pm in the Carolina Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com for the Bradt family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved