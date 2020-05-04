Leonard Brown N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leonard Christopher Brown are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 4:00 PM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Lee Brown; father, Leonard Finley; sisters, Shrina, Lanarda, Tarika, Ashley and Brittany Brown; grandparents, Creola Brown and Gloria Finley; one son, Ja'Lyl Rivers; one unborn child; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.