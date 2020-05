Leonard Brown N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leonard Christopher Brown are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 4:00 PM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Lee Brown; father, Leonard Finley; sisters, Shrina, Lanarda, Tarika, Ashley and Brittany Brown; grandparents, Creola Brown and Gloria Finley; one son, Ja'Lyl Rivers; one unborn child; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com . Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston