Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Calvin Baxley. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston , SC 29414 (843)-763-7664 Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Calvin Baxley Johns Island - Leonard Calvin Baxley, 79, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Linda Lysaght Baxley, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, October 23, 2019. His funeral service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:30 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the West Ashley Chapel. Leonard was born January 28, 1940 in Blackville, South Carolina, one of 10 children of the late Alfred Clifton Baxley and the late Myrtle Beatrice Collins Baxley. He was an Army veteran and a retired truck driver. He was a member of Teamsters Local 509. Leonard loved to plant and tend a garden for vegetables to give away and keep. He also loved anything to do with fishing, harvesting seafood and sweet tea. Leonard was never without a sweet tea. He was a member of Johns Island Presbyterian Church and American Legion Post 147. Leonard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda; two sons: Steven Leonard Baxley (Angelique) and Scott Allen Baxley (Jamie); and six grandchildren: Stevie Baxley (Jenni), Kyle Baxley (Hazel), Tiffany Baxley, Brittany Baxley, Leah Narowski and Breanna Baxley; two great-grandchildren: Maverick Baxley and Stella Baxley; three siblings: Junior Baxley, Dwight Baxley and Patricia Leverette; and his beloved dachshund "Oscar Meyer". The family would like to give special thanks for the wonderful treatment that Leonard received while at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, N. Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at





Leonard Calvin Baxley Johns Island - Leonard Calvin Baxley, 79, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Linda Lysaght Baxley, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, October 23, 2019. His funeral service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:30 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the West Ashley Chapel. Leonard was born January 28, 1940 in Blackville, South Carolina, one of 10 children of the late Alfred Clifton Baxley and the late Myrtle Beatrice Collins Baxley. He was an Army veteran and a retired truck driver. He was a member of Teamsters Local 509. Leonard loved to plant and tend a garden for vegetables to give away and keep. He also loved anything to do with fishing, harvesting seafood and sweet tea. Leonard was never without a sweet tea. He was a member of Johns Island Presbyterian Church and American Legion Post 147. Leonard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda; two sons: Steven Leonard Baxley (Angelique) and Scott Allen Baxley (Jamie); and six grandchildren: Stevie Baxley (Jenni), Kyle Baxley (Hazel), Tiffany Baxley, Brittany Baxley, Leah Narowski and Breanna Baxley; two great-grandchildren: Maverick Baxley and Stella Baxley; three siblings: Junior Baxley, Dwight Baxley and Patricia Leverette; and his beloved dachshund "Oscar Meyer". The family would like to give special thanks for the wonderful treatment that Leonard received while at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, N. Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close