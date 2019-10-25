Leonard Calvin Baxley (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to hear that Leonard has passed. Everyone is..."
    - Daisy Lee Odom Mixon
  • "Jervey, Chloe and I are so sorry for your loss. Jervey and..."
    - Lara Coste
  • "Brandi, Drew and I are so very sorry for your loss. We..."
    - Patrick Whitehurst
  • "I am so sorry to learn of Leonard's death. I grew up with..."
    - Johnny Wesner
  • "To The Baxley Family We express our condolences to each of..."
    - Julius Gathers Barbara StoneyB
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leonard Calvin Baxley Johns Island - The Funeral Service for Leonard Calvin Baxley will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 1:30 p.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday in the West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, N. Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.