Leonard Hazel, Sr. Summerville - The family of Mr. Leonard D. "Pappy" Hazel, Sr. announces his passing on Monday, September 16, 2019. Residence: 1003 Sheep Island Rd. Summerville, SC. Mr. Hazel is the husband of Mrs. Dorothy B. Hazel; the father of Mr. Leonard D. Hazel, Jr. (Monique) and Mr. Earl Hazel; the grandfather of a special grandson, Jacob Richardson; the son of Mrs. Miriam Hazel; the sibling of 4 brothers and 1 sister. Mr. Hazel was a retiree of the International Longshoreman Association.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019