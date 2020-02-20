Home

Leonard Leneal Clay Obituary
Leonard Leneal Clay CHARLESTON - Mr. Leonard Leneal Clay, 71, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Mrs. Louise Clay; children, Steven "Michael" Allen Taylor (Nichelle) and Leonard Dam'on Finley; grandchildren: Steven Allen Taylor, Jr., Lindsey Scherie Taylor and Auaria Rae Ryan-Finley; siblings: Andre' Bernard Clay, Debra Brewer (Victor) Janna Denise Wilson, Sheila Powell (Santel), Kim Alexis Clay, Mark Jonathan Clay (Tammie) and Michael James Clay (DeEtte) and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Ricardo Clay. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
