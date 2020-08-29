Leonard Walter Piccirillo Charleston - Leonard Walter Piccirillo, 59, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on August 24, 2020. The relatives and friends of Leonard W. Piccirillo are invited to attend a Liturgy of the Word, 6:00 PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow at the Charleston Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., open to all family and friends. Lenny, Coach Pic, Snap, or Fish, as he was known by family and friends. Lenny was a graduate of Bishop England High School '79 and attended University of South Carolina. Lenny was the son of the late L.C. Piccirillo and Flora P. Condon. After his father's death, Lenny's mother wed Richard "Dick" Condon from Charleston in the early 1970s. Lenny was blessed to have had Dick as his Dad for most of his life. Lenny was born in Elberton, GA on April 23, 1961. He was the youngest of 5 siblings-Nanette Piccirillo (Tom Masi) of Charleston, Ciro Piccirillo (Anne) of Seneca, SC, Eddie Fendley (Beth) of Loudon, TN and the late Linda P. Lindsey of Atlanta, GA. Lenny moved to Charleston with his mother and step-father. He was adored by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, his special Aunt Margie, and cousins galore. Lenny was a good athlete at B.E., and played football with "Ace" Tommy Sirisky, Pat Bozzelli, Joe Keating, and many other players. After two years at USC, Lenny later returned to become an Assistant Coach with Coaches Cantey, LaTorre and Griffith. A former Charleston County Sheriff's Deputy, Lenny decided to start his career in the Food & Beverage industry at Salters, which became AC's in 1987. He became lifelong friends with Jim Curley, the owner of AC's. Lenny always referred to Jim as his "Brother." Most nights you would find Lenny at the front door greeting everyone - he never met a stranger. With Lenny you always got a huge smile, hug, and kiss on the check. After the many nights of bartending, managing, being the "Bouncer" or the Ambassador of King Street, Lenny and Jim would sit on their designated bar stools after closing. Lenny watched TV while sipping on milk and Jim enjoyed a soda or coffee. According to his AC's family, Lenny was a pillar in the community and downtown Charleston has diminished this week with the loss of Lenny (as if this year has not been tough enough). Lenny had a good soul with a kind gentle spirit and never complained about what may have ailed him. He had two prosthetic legs on which he would don the American Flag and an appropriate holiday item. You would see Lenny at AC's or the golf course enjoying his many golf friends. This excerpt was taken from his late father, Mr. Piccirillo's Eulogy, June 1972: "A faithful friend is a sturdy shelter; he who finds one finds a treasure. A faithful friend is beyond price; no sum can balance his worth. A faithful friend is a life-saving remedy, such as he who fears God finds, for he who fears God behaves accordingly, and his friend will be like himself." - Sirach For flowers, please contact Lenny's classmate and friend Peggy Sirisky at The Flower Cottage (www.theflowercottage.com
A scholarship is being established in Lenny's name at Bishop England High School, where his legacy will live on through future generations of BE students. Please direct gifts in memory of Coach Pic to 363 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492. For assistance with your gift, call the BEHS Office of Advancement at 843.849.9599 ext. 159 or email advancement@behs.com.
