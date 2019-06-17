Leronie S. Selby Summerville - Leronie S. Selby, 93, of Summerville, wife of the late Everette Selby, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, 2168 Ridge Church Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted. Leronie was born on February 28, 1926, in Summerville, SC, daughter of the late William D. and Fronie Burbage Singletary. She was a member of Mission Home Baptist Church in Wewoka, OK. She loved being outside mowing the lawn and gardening. Leronie enjoyed watching Hallmark movies. Survivors include: nephew: Ubie D. Singletary, Jr. (Helen) of Goose Creek; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by one brother: Ubie Singletary, Sr.; and one niece: Terry Beebe. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary