Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Leronie Selby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leronie S. Selby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leronie S. Selby Obituary
Leronie S. Selby Summerville - Leronie S. Selby, 93, of Summerville, wife of the late Everette Selby, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, 2168 Ridge Church Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted. Leronie was born on February 28, 1926, in Summerville, SC, daughter of the late William D. and Fronie Burbage Singletary. She was a member of Mission Home Baptist Church in Wewoka, OK. She loved being outside mowing the lawn and gardening. Leronie enjoyed watching Hallmark movies. Survivors include: nephew: Ubie D. Singletary, Jr. (Helen) of Goose Creek; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by one brother: Ubie Singletary, Sr.; and one niece: Terry Beebe. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now