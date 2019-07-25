Leroy A. Daniels LINCOLNVILLE, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leroy A. Daniels; and those of his wife, Mrs. Eartha Lee Daniels; his children, Mrs. Pamela Ancrum (the late Nathaniel), Mrs. Deidra Cook (Harry), Mrs. Daphne Brown (Anthony), Mr. Barry Daniels (Orrie Lee), and Mrs. Cathy Howell; those of his sisters, Mrs. Jean Brown (Jimmy), Mrs. Lillie Mae Jones (William), Mrs. Anna Jackson (Neil), and Ms. Tina Daniels; are invited to attend his Home-Going Services on Saturday, July 27, 2019; 11:00 AM at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC; Internment Plantation Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner, SC; viewing and visitation will be this evening from 5-8pm at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019