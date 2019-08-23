Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEROY ALEXANDER COLEMAN Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of A Very Special Husband LEROY ALEXANDER COLEMAN JR. Nov. 29, 1950 ~ Aug. 24, 2012 It has been Seven years since your passing, still missing you. When God was making husbands as far as I can see, He made a special Soulmate especially for me, He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind, with more love and affection than you could ever wish to find. He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold, He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold, He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace, He was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face, Next time we meet will be at heaven's door, when I see you standing there I won't cry anymore Then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place. Miss You Very Much, Your Loving Wife Linda Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019

