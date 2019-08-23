In Loving Memory Of A Very Special Husband LEROY ALEXANDER COLEMAN JR. Nov. 29, 1950 ~ Aug. 24, 2012 It has been Seven years since your passing, still missing you. When God was making husbands as far as I can see, He made a special Soulmate especially for me, He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind, with more love and affection than you could ever wish to find. He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold, He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold, He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace, He was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face, Next time we meet will be at heaven's door, when I see you standing there I won't cry anymore Then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place. Miss You Very Much, Your Loving Wife Linda
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019