Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
1827 Central Park Road
James Island, SC
Mr. Leroy Brisbane Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Leroy Brisbane are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 1827 Central Park Road, James Island, SC 29412. Interment: Payne Memorial Gardens. NO WAKE. Mr. Brisbane will lie in state at the church from 11 AM till the hour of service. Viewing will be held at Walker's Chapel, Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
